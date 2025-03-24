DNR Issuing Burning Restrictions Across Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A dry start to spring has the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issuing burning restrictions in central Minnesota.

The DNR is banning the open burning of vegetation in 15 counties including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties.

The DNR will not issue burning permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

The DNR is reminding the public that anyone who starts a fire that rekindles or escapes can be liable for any damage it causes and the wildfire suppression costs.

