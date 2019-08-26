DNR Closing Walleye Harvest on Mille Lacs Lake

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is closing the walleye fishing on Lake Mille Lacs.

Starting Friday, September 6th, anglers will no longer be able to target walleye.

The move is a result of high fishing pressure and catch rates in July and August that have pushed the harvest level near the regulation limits. The DNR says warmer water increased the hooking mortality rate and contributed to a push near the 87,800-pound harvest limit.

Walleye regulations for the winter harvest season will be announced in November after data from fall assessments become available. The winter regulations go into effect on December 1st.