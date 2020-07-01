DNR Closes Mille Lacs Walleye Season for July

GARRISON -- Anglers who plan to fish Lake Mille Lacs this month won't be able to go after walleye.

Back in March, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources determined July was the best month for a closure to help reduce the hook mortality rate and preserve a fall walleye season. The DNR says the hook mortality rate is highest when the water is the warmest.

The move is the result of record ice fishing pressure this past winter which led to a harvest of 30,000 pounds of walleye. The state's harvest has not gone over the limit and the DNR says they are trying to avoid a fall walleye closure.

From now until the end of the month, no live bait can be used to target walleye.

Starting August 1st, catch-and-release walleye fishing is scheduled to reopen and continue through November 30th.