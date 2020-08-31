District 742 Getting Ready for Kids to Return [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He discussed the District 742 plan to do ease into in-person learning starting for some September 14. He says the district plans to have remote family conferences starting next week to get families on the same page as staff as the school year begins. Jett says the feedback they received over the summer asked for more of a schedule and a set of expectations for students. Listen below.

Covid-19 has forced school districts across the state and country to adjust their plans. Jett says the District 742 has been hurt financially by the cleaning supplies and other accommodations that they needed to make to allow for safety for students and staff. He says changes have been made for lunch and other classes like physical education to insure a safer experience for students.

Some school districts in the area will open with in-person learning across the board. Willie in our conversation talks about what it would take in regards to Covid-19 for the school district to go to in-person learning for everyone. He also discussed what it would take for a return to distance learning from everyone.