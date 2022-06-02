District 742 Board Approves Large Land Donation

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud school district voted to move forward on what some board members call the largest donation in the district’s history Wednesday night.

The District 742 school board unanimously approved a zero-dollar purchase agreement for three parcels of land next to Westwood Elementary School from an unnamed donor.

Finance Director Amy Skaalerud says the district is not planning any development on the property at this time but intends to use the vacant lots and river access for educational purposes.

Get our free mobile app

Closing on the property is scheduled for June 24th, to allow time for the district to apply for tax-exempt status for the land.