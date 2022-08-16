Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.

There are ways to enjoy the state fair, and get some great deals as well. First, there are discounted tickets available through the 24th of August, which is the day before the first day of the fair. You can go to their website and buy them online and in advance. Or, go to a few businesses that have the Blue Ribbon Bargain coupon books and purchase those while supplies last. There are two places in St. Cloud that are participating in that program - both Cash Wise locations. Waite Park and also on the East side of St. Cloud. Again, while supplies last.

There are some special discount days where you can save on a regular price admission. Those are listed on their website.

Opening Day: $15 Adults and $12 kids and seniors

August 29 and September 1 Senior Day. All seniors (65+) $12

August 30 Military Day. $12 for active military and their families, as well as retired military and their spouses.

August 28 and September 5 Kids Day. $12 for kids with adult admission.

Regular prices admission is $17 for adults 13-64. Seniors (65+) and Kids 5-12 $15, and under 4 years old are always free.

There are also a bunch of free parking options. Also, shuttles running from area parking lots. Some of the Park n Ride options do require a small fee, but it's much cheaper than parking on the grounds. You could try and find some street parking. That is free.

There are the Grandstand shows... those do require a separate tickets. But if you aren't into paying for those, there are 900 other live music performances around the fairgrounds that are free. Schedules are posted throughout the fairgrounds and online as well.

You can download the Minnesota State Fair app on your phone too. This will help guide you around the fair, and also offer up some random discounts that you can take advantage of. The live shows are also a great time to rest a bit before heading around the fairgrounds and seeing all that the fair has to offer.

It's the Great Minnesota Get-Together!

