Dirk E. Holler, 65, Litchfield

January 25, 1956 - January 24, 2022

attachment-Dirk Holler loading...

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dirk E. Holler, age 65, who died peacefully Monday at his residence.

Dirk was born January 25, 1956 in International Falls to Donald & Lorna (Steele) Holler. He married Holly Vanschoiack on August 11, 1979 in International Falls and they were later divorced. Dirk owned and operated Hollers Auto Body Shop in St. Cloud for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. He was very proud of his daughters, Madison and Rainy. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting, drawing, photography and was a very talented artist. He also enjoyed music and loved playing the guitar. Dirk was a charming man with a wonderful sense of humor and a great loud laugh!

Survivors include his daughters, Madison Holler (Mike Thienes) of Sauk Rapids, Rainy (Jeff) Allerson of Nicollet; grandchildren, Larkin and Kit Allerson; brothers and sister, Tony Holler of International Falls, Donald Holler of Maryland, Mitzi Bakke of Inver Grove Heights, Pat (Gwen) Holler of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Holler; sister, Tammy Holler and nephew, Josh Holler.