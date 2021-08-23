Direct Marketing Company Closing Little Falls Facility

LITTLE FALLS -- A direct marketing company has announced plans to close its facility in Little Falls.

IWCO Direct sent a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announcing its intentions of closing the facility on or about January 1st, 2022. They say a change in business needs is the reason why.

The facility closure is expected to be permanent.

Company CEO, John Ashe, notified the team in Little Falls at an in-person employee meeting Monday morning.

About half of the employees, approximately 165 people, will have their last day on November 1st. The remaining 165 employees will work through January 1st.

They are offering retention bonuses to eligible employees who remain with them through their scheduled termination date and who meet performance guidelines.

The company says it has reached out to the Mayor of Little Falls as well.

Besides their corporate headquarters in Chanhassen, IWCO Direct also has locations in Hamburg, Pennsylvania and Warminster, Pennsylvania.

