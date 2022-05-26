Dine with Your Dog: St. Cloud’s Dog-Friendly Patio Guide
Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this spring? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that.
Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite according to the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
- Beaver Island Brewing (216 6th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Green Mill (100 4th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Lincoln Depot (629 Lincoln Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304)
- Crooked Pint Ale House (58 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387)
- Olde Brick House (102 6th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Bad Habit Brewing (25 College Av North, St. Joseph, MN 56374)
- Molitor's Quarry Grill & Bar (425 35th St NE, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379)
- 7 West Taphouse (28 5th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Old Capital Tavern (2 N Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379)
- Pickled Loon (715 W St Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Boulder Tap House (3950 2nd St South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Coyote Moon Grille (480 55th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304)
- Granite City Food & Brewery (3945 2nd St South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
- Neighbor's Route 75 Bar & Grill (2010 County Road 75 East, St. Joseph, MN 56374)
- Grizzly's Wood Fired Grill (137 2nd Ave South, Waite Park, MN 56387)
- Mexican Village (509 W St Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301)
You can find even more dog-friendly patios for drinking & dining in the St. Cloud area HERE.
Be careful if you see Gigi and I on the patio, she'll drink your beer or wine if you're not paying attention.
