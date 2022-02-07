Did You Know There is a “Minnesota” Cocktail?

While I was living in Wisconsin for 4 years, I learned that the "Old Fashioned" drink that I always knew of older people drinking was actually originated in Wisconsin. I had no idea, and basically, everyone drinks one every now and again. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you are over 21. Not an "older person's" drink like I thought.

So, I had to know. Is there a "Minnesota" cocktail?

Yes, yes there is.

This is a drink that I have known about for years. My parents, way back in the day, would make this and put it into an ice cream pail and leave it in the freezer. A lot of people did this, and still do this. It's a very refreshing "summer" drink. I just didn't realize that it was based in Minnesota.

If you aren't familiar with this concoction, it's basically a vodka/lemonade, but it's more than just that, but that is the easiest way to describe it.

I found the actual recipe on a website. And it has an official name, too. The Bootleg Drink.

How to make this...

▢ 1 can frozen limeade

▢ 1 can frozen lemonade

▢ 2 bunches mint

▢ 1/4 cup simple syrup

▢ 8 oz vodka- gin is another option or rum or bourbon

▢ water

▢ club soda

Basically you mix this all together and garnish with a mint leaf. I'm pretty sure that people that I know probably tripled or quadrupled this recipe because like I said before- Ice. Cream. Pail.

Where does the official name of "Bootleg" come from? Mostly from right where it sounds like... prohibition. And word of caution- the ingredients that are in this drink were specifically put there to cover up the booze. So- it's one of those drinks that can absolutely creep up on you- so either plan on staying where you are, or have a designated driver. Camping is a good place to try this delicious drink. Everyone is staying put.

Enjoy!

