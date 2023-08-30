Did You Know? Minnesota’s Tender Connection to the Late Bob Barker.

We all remember Bob Barker as the Television icon that hosted "The Price Is Right". Most people can repeat his sign off at the end of each episode too, "this is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered."

ADVOCATE AND BENEFACTOR

But that didn't sum up his dedication to animals. He was a fierce animal rights advocate and the founder of the Dj&t Foundation. The foundation was named for his late wife, Dorothy Jo, and his mother, Matilda (Tilly) Valandra, both of whom loved animals.

The Price Is Right_Bob Barker Lumeimages /Getty Images loading...

What you may not know is that Bob Barker was a generous benefactor. That's exactly how the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, MN remembers him. Since 2016 he donated $400,000 to them. According to Fox 9, that money allowed the organization to build critical facilities and habitats which helped them to serve more animals.

According to the Wildcat Sanctuary website:

As a true sanctuary, TWS does not breed, buy, sell or exhibit animals. Committed to public education about the captive wildlife crisis, TWS seeks to create a world where animal sanctuaries are no longer needed. The sanctuary is not open to the public in order to assure true peace and tranquility for the cats.

TRIBUTE

There is a special tribute that is going to air on CBS on Thursday, August 31st. Fittingly, Drew Carey who was Bob Barker's successor, will host the tribute.

There will be an second chance to see it on Monday, Sept. 4, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ as well.

MOVIES

Of course, you can't talk about Bob Barker without mentioning the hysterical fight scene in "Happy Gilmore" with Adam Sandler.

(Be Aware - language!)

