ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has its Annual Chamber Celebration coming up on October 6th.

The really cool thing about it is it's our chance to honor our outgoing chairs. We have 16 to 18 committees, and they each have a chair who has a year in that role, and then they retire. We get to honor them at this event.

Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Bertram says the annual meeting typically draws between 200 and 300 people.

Bertram says they've been busy since last September.

We've had 89 new chambers join the Chamber. We've had over 164 events, including professional development, 91 networking events, 16 government affairs events, and five special events. With an attendance of close to 6,000 people across all those events.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has had over 146 volunteers put in nearly 4,000 hours of volunteer time over the past year.

It will be held at the Park Event Center in Waite Park. Tickets are on sale now.