Diane S. Schneider, 61, Clear Lake

May 20, 1959 - June 23, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Diane S. Schneider, age 61, who passed away at her home on Tuesday. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Diane was born May 20, 1959 in Denver, CO to James & Nancy (Hennigan) Retka. She married Joseph Schneider on May 25, 2002 in Lakeville. Diane lived in Royalton and Sartell before moving to Clear Lake in 2002. Diane was the High School Secretary at Royalton High School, Technology Director at Central MN Education Resource and Development, and Office Manager at the Little Falls School District. She was proud of her time on the Royalton First Response Team and was a member of the Briggs Lake Chain Association. Diane enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, baking, and caring for animals, especially birds and dogs. She had a passion for collecting angels, had a great sense of humor, high energy, was a robust storyteller. Diane especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered by being the matriarch of the family at a young age.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph of Clear Lake; daughters and son, Laura (Mason) Hurd of Eau Claire, WI, Connie Binkley of Eau Claire, WI, Catherine Binkley of Eau Claire, WI, Brianna Schneider of Toquerville, UT, Amanda Schneider of Baxter, and Thomas Schneider of Clear Lake; brothers, James Retka of Becker and Jay (Candy) Retka of Lakeville; and grandchildren, Bryce, Kyler and Cadyn. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Schroeder; and brother, Kurt Retka.