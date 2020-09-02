Diane M. McKenzie, 89, Sauk Rapids

July 31, 1931 - September 1, 2020

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell for Diane M. McKenzie, age 89 of Sauk Rapids who died Tuesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Diane was born July 31, 1931 in Benton County to Otto & Agnes (Juhas) Blanchard. She married Luther “Mac” McKenzie on February 17, 1951 in Sauk Rapids. She lived in Sauk Rapids most all of her life and worked as a Nurses Aide at Good Shepherd for 12 years. Diane enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, flowers and her dogs. She was a kind, generous and strong-willed person who always put others first. Survivors include her children, Sharon “Shar” (Brad) Patnoe of Roberts, WI, Daniel “Danny” (Robin) of Royalton, Thomas “Tom” (Lynne) of Avon; brother, LeRoy Blanchard of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Duncan, Brandon, Jason and Jessy; great grandchildren, Riley and Bryce. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Luther on February 14, 1987.