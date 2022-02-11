Diane M. Maidl, 74, Sauk Rapids

May 5, 1947 - February 9, 2022

Celebration of Life will be 4:30 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Diane M. Maidl, age 74, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Rev. Jerry Dalseth will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Diane was born May 5, 1947 in New Ulm to Leo and Anna (Schmit) Miller. She married Clifford Freiderich in April 1965 and the marriage ended in May 1976. She married John Maidl on June 1, 1977. Diane was known for her green thumb, being artisitic, analytical, caring, and always took care of her family. She loved Bingo and would sometimes have up to 20 cards at a time. Diane loved her Pekingese dogs. She was very fond of horses and had artwork of horses all around her house. Diane enjoyed flowers and loved gardening, especially her beautiful rose trees. She also loved to be comfy and enjoyed wearing her comfiest clothes and watching her favorite TV shows. She was very proud of her children in the Air Force and her husband in the Air Force and Army. For years she worked with the Battered Women’s Shelter.

Survivors include her husband, John; sons and daughter, Danny (Sondra) Freiderich, Sandy (Mike) Berentson, Wes Freiderich, Cliff (Ruth) Freiderich, and John (Christina) Maidl, Jr.; sister, Marcy White; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim Miller, Wally Miller, Mike Miller, and Jerry MIller; and sisters, Sandy Miller, Levon Smith and Linda Bolden.