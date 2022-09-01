Diane M. Knute, 66, Big Lake

November 26, 1955 - August 30, 2022

A celebration of life will take place at a later date for Diane M. Knute, 66 of Big Lake who died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Big Lake.

Diane was born November 26, 1955 in Sterling, Illinois, to Elwood and Alice (Balsley) Anderson. She worked at the local McDonald's for 20 years and was loved by everyone!!

Diane is survived by her daughters, Christy (Josh) Whitted of Waconia, Carrie (Jesus) Gutierrez of Big Lake and son Casey Knute of Waconia; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son.