Diane M. Ketterling, 62, Sauk Rapids

July 10, 1961 - October 28, 2023

Diane M. Ketterling, age 62, of Sauk Rapids passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at her home after her long battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Diane was born on July 10, 1961 to Albert and Esther (Payton) Ketterling in Jamestown, ND. After High school Diane went on to earn her Bachelor Degree in Business. For 33 years Diane worked for Walmart as a Training Coordinator. She loved reading novels, playing lottery tickets, baking, driving around to see Christmas lights with holiday tunes, and camping. Above all she cherished the time spent with family. She will be remembered for her outgoing and strong-willed personality. She was extremely loving, caring, and giving. She was a bright light in so many lives and will be missed dearly.

Diane is survived by her sons, Justin (Nicole) Ballou of St. Cloud and Josh Ballou of Sartell; siblings, Julie Cottrell, Marcy Harvala, Mark Ketterling, and Debbie Weber; 6 grandchildren, Austin, Leanna, Gavin, Braydyn, Hudson, and Rowan. She is preceded in death by her parents.