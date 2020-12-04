Diane M. Gave, 74, Princeton

November 28, 1946 - December 3, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church-North, Princeton, MN, for Diane M. Gave, age 74 of Princeton, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Rockford, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery, Princeton.

Diane was born on November 28, 1946, in Little Falls to the late Reinhart and Barbara (Zormier) Tretter. She attended and graduated from Onamia High School in 1964. Diane married Del Gave on July 16, 1966, in Onamia. She worked as a laborer at Westling Manufacturing and then supported the Gave Garage Door family business. Diane loved to read, garden, watch birds, go on walks, camp, go four-wheeling, and play slots at the casino.

Diane is survived by her husband, Del, of 54 years; son, Bob (Jerri) Gave of Princeton; daughters, Barb (Joe) Jahnke of Warner Robin, GA and Sandi (Jeff) Nelson of Zimmerman; brothers, Duane (Judy) Tretter, Harry (Jackie) Tretter, Jim Tretter, and David Tretter (Shelly); and eight grandchildren, Brennan and Madison Gave (Brandon Mehrwerth), Logan, Lucas, and Brianna Jahnke, and Connor, Keenan, and Corbin Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Kowalzek; and brother, Bruce Tretter.