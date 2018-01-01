Diane Guggenberger, 62, Cold Spring

August 9, 1955 – December 30, 2017

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Diane Guggenberger, age 62, who died Saturday, December 30, 2017 peacefully at home.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Diane was born in St. Cloud, MN on August 9, 1955 to John and Lorraine (Theisen) Strharsky. She Married Robert Guggenberger on March 11, 1977 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Diane enjoyed taking care of people and loved her job as a nurse at Sterling Park Assisted Living. She Loved living on the water and spending time with family, especially her grandkids. Diane kept busy taking care of their house, and going to the casino.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Joni (Jarred) Prow, Joe (Charity) Guggenberger; sisters, Shirley Herzog, Linda (Art) Eichers, and 8 grandchildren.