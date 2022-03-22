DFL: Headway Being Made on Paid Family Leave

ST. PAUL -- A key Democrat at the Minnesota Legislature says they've at least "made some headway" on paid family leave after Republicans proposed that employers be allowed to buy insurance as a benefit for their employees -- but the gulf between the two parties remains wide.

Get our free mobile app

Republicans oppose Democrats' family and medical leave plan, patterned after unemployment insurance which requires employer contributions.

Senator Julia Coleman from Waconia says small businesses have been through a lot, and...

"They need a hand to make this happen -- not directives, threats of fines and difficult-to-understand regulations.

Democratic Representative Ruth Richardson from Mendota Heights responds Republicans' plan does not *require* coverage:

"Leaves us in sort of situation that we are in right now, where businesses can decide to offer paid family leave to some, but not all."

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.