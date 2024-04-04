DeWayne “Wayne” Edward Hayes, 92, St. Cloud

July 29, 1931 – April 2, 2024

Services celebrating the life of DeWayne Edward Hayes, age 92, of Saint Cloud, will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud with a one-hour visitation before services. DeWayne went to his heavenly home on April 2, 2024, at Quiet Oaks Hospice.

Wayne was born July 29, 1931, in Comfrey, MN to Leo and Blanche (Curley) Hayes. Wayne joined the National Guard in 1949 and was discharged in 1952. He married the love of his life Betty Jane Hose, on November 2, 1952. The couple was able to celebrate 71 years of marriage before he passed away. After the National Guard, Wayne worked for the Railroad for 8 years, then later worked in retail at Coast-to-Coast Hardware Store in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Wayne later owned and operated the Hardware store for 10 years before retiring.

DeWayne is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane (Hose) Hayes, and his sister, Patricia (Robert) Flynn, North Field, and her family. Wayne is also survived by his family and friends.

DeWayne is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Blanche (Curley) Hayes, and his siblings, Vernona, Vince, Jim, and Tom. His brother-in-law, Ronald, and sister-in-law, Jollene.