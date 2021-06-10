Detour Planned for County Road 186 Southeast of Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE -- A road resurfacing project just southeast of Sauk Centre will prompt a detour starting Monday.
As part of the County Road 186 resurfacing project, the bridge over the Sauk River will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews complete bridge approach repairs.
Traffic will be detoured to the north and then through the city of Sauk Centre.
County Road 186 is being resurfaced from the bridge down to 395th Street southeast of town.
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.