Detour Planned for County Road 186 Southeast of Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A road resurfacing project just southeast of Sauk Centre will prompt a detour starting Monday.

As part of the County Road 186 resurfacing project, the bridge over the Sauk River will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews complete bridge approach repairs.

Traffic will be detoured to the north and then through the city of Sauk Centre.

County Road 186 is being resurfaced from the bridge down to 395th Street southeast of town.