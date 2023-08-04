Details Released on Fatal Upsala Crash Friday

UPSALA (WJON News) - A car crash early Friday morning claimed the life of a young man from Freeport.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received an automatic cell phone crash alert at 3:24 am.

Arriving near the intersection of 30th Street and Dairy Road near Upsala in Elmdale Township, they found a single-vehicle crash with one occupant that was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Life-saving measures were taken but were not successful.



Officials say the vehicle was westbound on 30th Street and entered the ditch on the south side of the road. The car drove in the ditch for about 100 yards before driving back on the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic, and rolled in the north ditch.

The driver, 19-year-old Hayden Edstrom from Freeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Hayden during this difficult time. We express our gratitude to all the emergency personnel who responded to this scene. Their commitment to serving the community, even in the face of adversity, is commendable and deeply appreciated.

