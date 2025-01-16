Despite Little Snow Statewide, MN DNR Urging Snowmobile Safety

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Even though there is a lack of snow across most of Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding snowmobilers ahead of the long holiday weekend ahead to take precautions.

The DNR says while there isn't sufficient snow on most trails, riders have been active on lakes and in ditches.

Snowmobilers should only ride in familiar areas because even a little snow can hide dangerous conditions underneath.

The DNR is reminding riders that the desire to get out and ride doesn't put their safety at risk.

Authorities say always be careful on the ice and especially this year where pressure ridges have been common.

Also, watch your speed and stay to the right if you are riding on any trails or in the ditches.

Finally, don't drink and ride. The DNR says speed and drinking are the two most common factors in fatal snowmobile crashes.

