Department of Health Reporting More Than 40 Norovirus Outbreaks

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting more than 40 outbreaks of norovirus in December which is almost twice the usual number.

The foodborne illness causes vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping.

Senior Epidemiologist Amy Saupe says, “norovirus can mutate over time; people can have some short-term immunity to it, and then they won’t get it for a little while before they might get a different strain again.”

She says it looks like this season might be a really big one for norovirus.

Saupe recommends consistent handwashing to prevent exposure and contamination as some noroviruses can survive hand sanitizer.