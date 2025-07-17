October 9, 1941 - July 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Dennis Zinda, 83 of Big Lake who died Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at his home in Big Lake. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Anoka. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in Big Lake.

Dennis was born on October 9, 1941 in Holloway, MN to Michael & Irene Amalia (Steen) Zinda. He married Jane Dunlavy on February 23, 1963 in Lilly, SD. The couple lived in Minneapolis after their marriage and later lived in Ramsey for 30 some years and in their home in Big Lake for 20 years. Dennis worked as a salesman for many years. He was a great mechanic and was able to fix almost anything. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He loved to fish and hunt and hang out with his hunting buddies at the hunting Shak. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He loved to spoil them as they were his world.

He is survived by his wife Jane of Big Lake; children, Dawn (John) Zinda-Valente of St. Louis Park; Kurt (Jeni) Zinda of Braham; Danielle (David Allen) Litz of Maple Plain; sister and brother, Beverly Risacher of Albertville; Joel (Mary) Zinda of Sun City, AZ; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and special longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, Gary Zinda, Mark Zinda and Kathie Christians.