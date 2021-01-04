Dennis Zablocki, 73, Foley

August 2, 1947 - December 31, 2020

Dennis Zablocki, age 73 of Foley passed away December 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at New Life Church, Foley. Rev. Jim Von Wald will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. Burial with full Military Honors by the Foley American Legion will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dennis Robert Zablocki was born August 2, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Bert and Maime (Joswiak) Zablocki. He attended Foley High School before entering the US Army where he served in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart for being wounded in action. After returning from Vietnam, Dennis worked as a CNA at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center until his retirement. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and a good fireworks display. He enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. Dennis always had a wonderful flower garden and enjoyed bird watching. He will be remembered for being a prankster and buying jewelry for his girls. He was a member of the Foley American Legion.

He is survived by his children: Sherrie DiGiovanni, Foley; Shane Zablocki (Teri), Sauk Rapids; Kim (Ryan) Barrett, Sartell and grandchildren: Cody, Mariah, Dominick, Jayden, Emma, Paige, Dylan, Amaris and a sister, Rita Hatch of Brooklyn Center. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sheila and son, Nick and daughter, Desirae as well as brothers and sisters: Richard, LeRoy, Ken, Phyllis and Delphine.