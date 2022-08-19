Dennis G. Gamble, 83, Becker

August 18, 1938 - August 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello, MN for Dennis G. Gamble, 83 who passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. Burial will be at Becker Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dennis was born August 18, 1938, in Minneapolis to George and Mary (Danko) Gamble. Dennis worked for many years as a Telephone System Salesman and had the opportunity to retire early and was able to do many things that he enjoyed, especially visiting with family and friends. Even though he was retired, he stayed busy volunteering at the local food shelf. He was very knowledgeable, loved trivia, had a great memory, and wanted to “learn something new everyday”. Dennis loved his family, was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed Sunday dinners at the Mills family home.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa (Roger) Pfiffner of St. Paul and Kathy (Ty) Walchak of Winona; son, Patrick (Cindy) Gamble of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Matt, Eric, Alexandra, and Sara; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Isabelle, Jameson; and sister, Judy (Robert) Schmitz of Lakeville. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Gamble.