Dennis “Denny” H. Jurek, 68, St. Cloud

February 4, 1950 - June 21, 2018

Funeral services will be at 2PM on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Westwood Church in St. Cloud for Dennis “Denny” H. Jurek, age 68, of St. Cloud who passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Pat Ridpath will officiate and burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls at a later date. Family and friends may gather for a Celebration of Life from 12PM until the time of services on Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Denny was born February 4, 1950 in St. Cloud to Edward and Margaret (McIver) Jurek. Following high school graduation, Denny attended four years of trade school and five years of apprenticeship through the Pipe Fitters Union. He married Suzanne Adamson on August 23, 1969 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Denny proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was proud of his Navy background and the welding education he obtained during his service to our country.

Denny was decorated as a serviceman; he was awarded the Plank Owner Award, Bronze Star, and several other honorable awards. He was employed through the Pipe Fitters Union until his retirement in 2008. Denny was a member of Westwood Church and was involved in several of the church organizations: Celebrate Recovery and No Regrets. Denny found his spirituality in AA and his ministry in AA changed his life from the inside out. He was immensely proud of his wisdom, mentorship, and spirituality that he could share with other members of AA or anyone experiencing personal difficulties. Denny walked strongly in his faith; BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) allowed Denny to again mentor to others the love of the Lord, and opening hearts to biblical teachings. He enjoyed putzing, tools, watching westerns, and wrestling. Denny was loyal, loving, selfless, hardworking and protective of those he cared about. Above all else he loved his Lord, and his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Denny is survived by his wife, Suzanne of St. Cloud; children, Tamara (Ami Gatling) of Milton, WI, Trent (Kati) of Waite Park; grandchildren, Alexis, Genavieve, Natasha, Jordan, Trevor; great grandchildren, Brayden, Victoria; siblings, Ernie (Carol) of Watertown, SD, and Laurie Brewers of Elkhart, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charlie; and sister, Josephine Pozorski.