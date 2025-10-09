May 18, 1970 - October 5, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be 11 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Denise Ann Johnson, age 55, of Sartell who passed away on October 5, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Denise was born on May 18, 1970 to Alan and Judi Luehrs. She married the love of her life on October 13, 2012. She possessed a master’s degree in Philosophy and Psychology and worked as an administrative program assistant for the Department of Veterans Affairs in St. Cloud. She was a passionate creator of many things, from quilting to baking she did it all. A nurturing mother to both her children and spoiled dogs. She was often found turning pages in a book or watching a Hallmark movie, especially around the holidays when her home décor was at its peak.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ed of Sartell, adoring children Eva (Steven) Jundt, Maren (Dayne) Buss and Isaak Johnson, brother Darin (Jodi) Luehrs, and father Alan Luehrs.

Denise now joins her mother Judi Luehrs who passed in 2022.