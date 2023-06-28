Demain Koscielniak, 92, Foley

October 24, 1930 - June 26, 2023

Demain Koscielniak, age 92 of Foley, passed away June 26, 2023 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Demain Katherine Koscielniak was born October 24, 1930 in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County to Clem and Marie (Fiedler) Vouk. She graduated from Milaca High School, class of 1949 where she was a homecoming queen candidate. She married Carl Koscielniak on October 24, 1949 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband for many years. She worked for Gorecki Manufacturing in Milaca for over 20 years. Demain enjoyed canning and baking and was an excellent cook. She was the best mother ever. She was a charter member of the Hillman Legion Auxiliary, St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her son and daughters: Carl 'Keith' (Sandra), Coon Rapids; Karin Motschke, Sauk Rapids; Lynn (Todd) Kedrowski, Cushing and sister, Delores Stolarczyk, Twin Cities; brother-in-law, Jacob Jurek, Foreston, 9 grandchildren: Scott, Shaun, Jill, Krista, Amanda, Lisa, Joshua, Tayler and Logan, as well as 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl and brother, Eugene Vouk and sisters; Delphine Koscielniak, Darlene Miller and Marcella 'Sally' Jurek.