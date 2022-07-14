DeLynn R. Kuechle, 42, Waite Park

August 21, 1979 - July 9, 2022

DeLynn was born August 21, 1979 to Richard and Leona (Hansen) Kula in Cambridge Minnesota, grew up in Sauk Rapids, and spent most of her adult life living in the Waite Park & St Cloud area. DeLynn married Dan Kuechle in 2005. DeLynn & Dan later divorced. They had 2 children, Gena & Harlie.

DeLynn developed many skills over the years working as a Home Health Aide in Homecare, and most recently a Peer Support Specialist with Nystrom & Associates. DeLynn had an artistic side and was very talented in sketching, writing, and wood burning. DeLynn and her kids enjoyed taking Sunday drives together looking at outdoor scenery, and spending quality time with her girls and significant other, Nate. DeLynn often said her girls were “her whole world”.

Survivors include her daughters, Gena & Harlie Kuechle, Significant Other, Nate Hemmisch of Waite Park, Minnesota; Brother’s Daryn (Tammy) Kula of Maple Lake, Minnesota; Todd (Tamara) Kula of Foley Minnesota; Melisa (Jason) Miller of Swanville, Minnesota; nieces and nephews Bryan, Jessica, Danielle, Brandon, Tearayne, Rhett, Isabella, Hunter, and Tjade. DeLynn is proceeded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brother, Gene.