Delta Plane Crashes at Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO (WJON News) -- A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

The plane turned completely over before coming to a stop upside down on the runway.

The incident resulted in 18 people being hospitalized, but fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a wholly owned regional subsidiary of Delta that is based in Minneapolis.

In a post on social media, Governor Walz said he had been in touch with Delta and was grateful for the first responders and professionals on the scene.

It's unclear at this time what led to the crash.

