Delroy A. Kampa, 75, Foley

September 8, 1944 - July 2, 2020

Delroy A. Kampa, age 75 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 2, 2020 at his home. Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Delroy A. Kampa was born on September 8, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ervin and Helen (Strand) Kampa. He attended Foley Public Schools. He married Lana (Vaillancourt) on April 11, 1964. Delroy served in the Army National Guard and worked at St. Regis Paper Mill for over 30 years. Delroy enjoyed hunting, fishing, his grandchildren, auctions and his farm.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Lana; children, Carrie (William) Boyd, Jodi (Gordon) Chalberg, David Kampa, Michael Kampa; son-in-law Nathan Chalberg; 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren: siblings, Gerald (Karen) Kampa, Janet (Jerry) Deters, Joann Kampa and Dale Kampa. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Roxanne Chalberg; brother, Ronnie Kampa; sisterJoyce Walcheski and godchild, Curtis Kampa.