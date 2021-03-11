Delphine Marie Dombovy, 91, Albany

December 27, 1929 – March 10, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Delphine Marie Dombovy will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 16 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Delphine passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home of Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Delphine was born on December 27, 1929 on the family farm in Opole, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Mastey) Pollock. She was raised in the Opole area and moved to the Twin Cities area for many years before settling in Bowlus and eventually Albany. On September 6, 1949 she was united in marriage to Raymond Dombovy at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Opole. Together they shared nearly 50 years of devotion and faith until Raymond’s passing in 1997. Del offered so much love as well as her home; she was a compassionate mom to many.

Delphine will always be remembered by her daughter, Gretchen Bachand of Enfield, CT; seven grandchildren; siblings, LeRoy (Betty) Pollock of Opole, Alphonse Pollock of Little Falls; her niece and caretaker, Nancy Plante; as well as other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Dombovy; parents Joseph and Anna Pollock; sons, James and Paul Dombovy; siblings, Adeline Czeck, Benny Pollock, and Curtis Pollock.