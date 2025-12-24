February 10, 1930 – December 17, 2025

Deloris Reich, age 95, passed away on December 17, 2025, in Lake City, MN.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud at 1pm with a visitation an hour prior. Pastor Marc Blakesley will be officiating. A gathering with refreshments will be held after the memorial service. Interment will be in MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Deloris Minnie Kohler was born February 10, 1930, in Wendell, MN to Chester and Elizabeth (Weigand) Kohler. She was confirmed at First United Church of Christ, Fergus Falls, MN in 1944. She graduated from high school in Pelican Rapids, MN in 1947.

On December 12, 1948, Deloris was united in marriage to Edwin Reich in Fergus Falls. The couple made their home there and Deloris clerked in a grocery store until starting a family. They moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1961, where she continued her work as a homemaker. She especially liked to bake and was well-known for her “muffin donuts”.

She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, St. Cloud and the Peace UCC Women’s Fellowship.

She delivered hot meals to homes several years and worked in the Salvation Army soup kitchen for 25 years, beginning in 1983. She was named Volunteer of the Year twice during that time.

Following Ed’s death in 2007, Deloris moved to Country Manor in Sartell, MN, in 2008, where she made many new friends.

In 2021, Deloris moved to Lake City, MN to live with her daughter, Becky Reich.

Survivors include daughters Darcy of Grand Rapids, MN and Becky of Lake City, MN, niece Linda Cady of Cut Bank, MT, sisters-in-law Lee Reich of Carlsbad, CA and Susie Reich of Granby, MO, as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edwin Reich, baby brother, Merton Kohler, brother and sister-in-law, Owen and Selma Kohler and niece, Peggy Tafelmeyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity or the St. Cloud chapter of the Salvation Army.

A special thanks for the care she received at Country Manor in Sartell, MN and the Care Center in Lake City, MN.