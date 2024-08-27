Deloris L. Lewellyn, 95, St. Cloud

July 8, 1929 - August 22, 2024

Deloris Lorraine Lewellyn, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, went to her eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Deloris was given life by her creator and was born on July 8, 1929 in Ogilvie, MN to Alfred and Ethel (Walton) Brockoff. On April 3, 1930 she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On April 2, 1944 confessed her faith and confirmed. September 26, 1948 she married her childhood sweetheart James Milton Lewellyn in Ogilvie, MN. Together they were blessed with a gift of a son, Mike, and a daughter, Polly. She had a granddaughter Kelley and a step grandson Ryan. Deloris’ life was blessed with her family, church and friends who she loved. Deloris loved working in the church flowers beds and yard. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Guild, Prayer Chain and church paper. Deloris was employed by Kmart.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Karen) Lewellyn of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Polly Zwolensky of Lakeville, MN; granddaughter Kelley; and step grandson Ryan Zwolensky; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James on September 11, 2001, and sisters, Dorothy Bolen and Marilyn Ketter, and son-in-law Mitch Zwolensky.

We mourn her loss on earth and rejoice that she is now with Jesus in Heaven. We are comforted by Jesus promise that whoever believes in Him shall never die.