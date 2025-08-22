October 11, 1930 - August 20, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Delores “Doree” D. (Robak) Canfield, age 94, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at Edgewood in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens officiate and burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Gilman at a later date. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Doree was born October 11, 1930 in Brennyville to Anthony and Adeline (Templin) Robak. She lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life, working at Fandal’s, Herberger’s and Norby’s for 27 years. She married Jerry Canfield on September 26, 1959 in Gillman and he passed on July 6, 1992. She then married Marcel Tadych on October 22, 1993 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and he passed on September 6, 2021. Doree was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Eagles Auxiliary 622, VFW Post 4847 Auxiliary. Doree loved to go dancing and listen to polka bands, fishing, play card games and Bingo. She was very devoted to her family and loved socializing with her friends. Doree was witty and had a great sense of humor.

Doree is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Neyssen of Sauk Rapids; son, Todd (Janice) Canfield of Sauk Rapids; step- daughter, LaVonne (Tony) Kielkucki of Lester Prairie; grandchildren, Jody and Ryan Walrath, Ryan, Michael and Emily Canfield, Mitchell Neyssen, Adam and Brittany Canfield; great-grandchildren, Henley, Eastyn, Emma, Layla and Brynlee; and several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry Canfield and Marcel Tadych; brother, Don Robak; sister, Adeline Stachovich; step-daughter, Shelley Queenan.

In lieu of flowers the donor’s choice.