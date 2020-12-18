Delores Barbara Brown, 83, Rice

July 7, 1937 - December 17, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Delores Barbara Brown, 83 of Rice who passed away on Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. The Rice American Legion Auxiliary Post 473 will pray at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Delores was born on July 7, 1937 in Pequot Lakes to Peter and Elizabeth Barbara (Klinker) Brown. She married Eugene Robert Brown in St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud on October 17, 1956. They lived in St. Cloud until 1960 when they moved to Rice and have lived there since. Delores worked as a homemaker and also sold pull-tabs at the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. She enjoyed playing Cribbage, Bingo, bowling, trips to the casino and baking with her grandchildren. Delores was a great story teller and had a great sense of humor. She loved to be around people, had a good spirit, was loving and had a contagious laugh. Attending softball games and other sporting events and activities of the grandchildren were very important to her.

Survivors include her children, Eugene “Geno” (Donna) Brown of Rice, Gwen (Doug) Gravelle of Sartell, Barb (Don) Gravelle of Rice, John (Judy) Brown of Bowlus, Tim (Dolly) Brown of St. Cloud, Scott (Tammy Eveslage) Brown of Rice, and Jackie (Matt) Fountain of Royalton; 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene on April 5, 1984; daughter, Michele on October, 27, 2020; brothers, Tom and Jim; half-sister, Betty; and half-brothers, Marvin, Bobby, Dick and Art. Our family has suffered many losses, young and old and we are confident that Delores is in the presence of all of our angel babies.