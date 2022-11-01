Del B. Ruegemer, 73, Richmond

February 4, 1949 - October 6, 2022

Del Ruegemer passed away suddenly at his home in Richmond, Minn., on October 6, 2022.

Del was born on Feb. 4, 1949, at the Richmond Hospital to Hildegard Braegelmann Ruegemer and Andrew Ruegemer. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1967. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Saint John's University, Collegeville, Minn., graduating in 1971. Del worked as a computer systems analyst for a handful of businesses during his career, most recently, Hennepin County Medical Center, retiring at age 58.

Del met Jodell "Jody" Olson through a dating service (before computer apps), spending their first date at a comedy club getting heckled by comedian Scott Hansen. Other early dates included dinner at the Ground Round and having Jody serenade Del by singing Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch.

Del and Jody were married on May 19, 1990, in Shoreview, Minn. They lived most of their married life in Plymouth, Minn., in a home that Del purchased before their marriage. In October 2021, they found their dream lake home after a years-long search and returned to Del’s hometown to enjoy a retirement that included plans for a relaxed lake life and lots of fishing.

Del is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jody; his only sibling, Charlie Ruegemer and partner Kristi Arndt; aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Hilde; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vern and Jerry Olson; brother-in-law Joe Olson; aunts; uncles; grandparents; and step grandmother.

A celebration of Del’s life is planned for Friday, Nov. 4 at Wenner Funeral Home, 151 Oakwood Ave. SE, Richmond, Minn. 6 pm: Visitation. 7 pm: Time for sharing stories about Del, music and prayer. Refreshments will follow.