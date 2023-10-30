MN Eliminating College Degree Requirement for Most State Jobs

MN Eliminating College Degree Requirement for Most State Jobs

TSM MEDIA CENTER

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be signing an executive order Monday that will eliminate the four-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs.

A degree will no longer be needed for over 75 percent of state government jobs.

Walz says the executive order will open job opportunities for more people, expand the state's workforce, and make it easier for people in Minnesota to choose state service.

Get our free mobile app

Walz will be joined Monday afternoon for the signing by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell, and Department of Employment and Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America

Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON