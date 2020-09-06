Deer Versus Motorcycle Crash Sends Two to Hospital

MONTICELLO -- Two people were hurt in a motorcycle versus deer crash near Monticello late Saturday night. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 25 at 66th Street Northeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was going south on Highway 25 when it hit a deer and slid 100 feet.

The driver, 34-year-old Craig Cunningham, and his passenger, 34-year-old Sheila Cunningham of Buffalo, were taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.