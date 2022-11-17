DEED: Minnesota Added Over 17K Jobs in October

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota added 17,400 jobs last month.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that is up 0.6 percent from September.

This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in the state.

Our unemployment rate did tick up one-tenth of a point from September but is still very low at 2.1 percent. That compares to the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

Minnesota's labor force participation rate inched down one-tenth of a point to 68 percent.