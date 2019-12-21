Sandra L. “Sandie” Statz, 70, St. Cloud

December 14, 1949 - December 20, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sandra L. “Sandie” Statz, age 70 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester due to heart failure. Her brother Reverend James Statz and Reverend Thomas Knoblach will concelebrate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Sandie was born December 14, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Richard F. and Bonnie L. (Ohler) Statz. She was the third oldest of eleven children. Sandie was a 70-year survivor of Turner Syndrome, she endured two open heart surgeries at 12 and 50 years of age. She graduated from Holy Spirit Grade School and later St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1968. Sandie received her Bachelors of Science in Library Management from St. Cloud State University. She was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital for 39 years in the Housekeeping Department, retiring in 2012. She was a long-time member of Holy Spirit Parish and currently St. John Cantius Parish.

Sandie loved to travel, reading and old movies. She was a beloved aunt of 44 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings, Bob (Kathy) of Onamia, Rick (Kate) of Boulder, Colorado, John (Teddy) of Apple Valley, Reverend James of Kimball, Mary (Roger) Bzdok of St. Cloud, Ben (Angel) of Sauk Rapids, Barbara (John) Gagliardi of Hudson, Wisconsin, Joe (Jennifer) of South St. Paul, Ann of St. Cloud and Ted (Marisol) of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.