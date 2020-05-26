Debris from Press Bar to be Removed from Street, Sidewalk

ST. CLOUD -- After several months of sitting in legal limbo, the pile of rubble that used to be the Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud is finally going to start being removed.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the city is removing the debris that's on city-owned property including the sidewalk and street. He says that should start on Wednesday and continue through Friday. The work will require 5th Avenue to be closed from 1st Street South to St. Germain Street. The city plans on billing the insurance company for the work.

He says they've also encouraged the insurance company to remove the debris on the site itself as soon as possible.

The site clean-up has been delayed over the lack of clarity on who actually owns it along with the criminal court case involving the owner.

Kleis says the street needs to be cleared so the city can close of 5th Avenue from St. Germain Street to 1st Street to accommodate the bars and restaurants along that block. They plan to offer outdoor seating on the sidewalk and in the street in front of their businesses starting on Monday, June 1st in compliance with the Governor's Stay Safe MN order.

There will be a single fire lane down the middle of the street for emergency vehicles.

Back in February a fire destroyed the longtime downtown business. Investigators have ruled the fire arson and the owner has been charged.