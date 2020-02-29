Press Bar Fire Ruled Arson, Owner Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have determined the cause of a fire at a downtown St. Cloud business and arrested a suspect.

Following a week-long investigation, the St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud Police Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' National Response Team have concluded that the Press Bar and Parlor fire was set intentionally.

The owner of the business, Andy Welsh of St. Joseph, was arrested Saturday and faces arson-related charges.

State and federal authorities say the investigation is still active and no additional information is available.

