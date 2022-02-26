Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Arson at St. Paul Stores, School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to arson at multiple St. Paul buildings.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 35-year-old Jose Felan Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of arson involving incidents at two stores and a school.
Court records show on May 28th, 2020, Felan started fires at Goodwill, 7 Mile Sportswear, and Gordon Parks High School on University Avenue in St. Paul.
Get our free mobile app
Documents show he and his wife, co-defendant 23-year-old Mena Yousif, then fled to Texas and eventually Mexico. Records show the two were located and arrested by Mexican law enforcement for immigration violations on February 15th, 2021, and turned over to the United States.
Felan will be sentenced at a later date.
PHOTOS: Protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death
LOOK: Here are the biggest HBCUs in America
More than 100 historically Black colleges and universities are designated by the U.S. Department of Education, meeting the definition of a school "established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans."
StudySoup compiled the 20 largest historically Black colleges and universities in the nation, based on 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. Each HBCU on this list is a four-year institution, and the schools are ranked by the total student enrollment.