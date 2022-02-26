Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Arson at St. Paul Stores, School

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to arson at multiple St. Paul buildings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 35-year-old Jose Felan Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of arson involving incidents at two stores and a school.

Court records show on May 28th, 2020, Felan started fires at Goodwill, 7 Mile Sportswear, and Gordon Parks High School on University Avenue in St. Paul.

Documents show he and his wife, co-defendant 23-year-old Mena Yousif, then fled to Texas and eventually Mexico. Records show the two were located and arrested by Mexican law enforcement for immigration violations on February 15th, 2021, and turned over to the United States.

Felan will be sentenced at a later date.

