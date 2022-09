ST. CLOUD -- A car versus semi crash this morning has sent one to the hospital.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was sent to the corner of County Road 74 and 23rd Street South on a report of a car versus semi crash. Upon arriving, officials found the driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The driver was extricated and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

No other details are available and the crash remains under investigation.