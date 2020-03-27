Press Bar Cleanup Timeline Waiting on Lawyers [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall meeting today. He took questions from listeners and addressed a number of things. He talked about the cleanup process of the Press Bar site downtown. He said the process is being held up by the attorneys in the legal case involving the owner of the property.

Mayor Kleis also discussed the city's involvement in securing additional space for hospital beds if needed. The Mayor holds a daily press conference at 3 p.m.