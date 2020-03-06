What Might the Future Hold for the Former Press Bar Site?

ST. CLOUD -- Once the site is cleared and the investigations are complete, what might become of the site of the former Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud?

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says, because it is privately owned land, the city doesn't have full control. But, he says the city will at least have a say in what may be built there someday.

It is in a historic district, so we have some ability of what is there in the future, it's going to have to fit within the historic district.

Kleis says the challenge is that it's going to be going through a legal process so it may take a while.

He says the first step will be to determine who owns the land. Once the city knows that Kleis plans to work with them for at least a temporary solution.

The goal would be to have something there that people can appreciate before there's development, because this may take a while before there's development. In that case, a pocket park might be something we could do. We could plant some grass. We certainly need to do something with the wall that is exposed to Cowboy Jack's.

Kleis says they have already reached out to Cowboy Jack's about that. He says the vacant lot will not be gravel, hopefully, grass. He says the goal is to create something the downtown will appreciate.

Kleis says he knows there are a number of people interested in the development and ownership of that property longterm.

The city is hoping to reopen 5th Avenue sometime next week.

There is also a plan in the works to re-hang the festoon lights over 5th Avenue, possibly in time for the Earth Day Run in late April. They were originally lit up the first time during Earth Day weekend last year. The lights are covered by insurance.